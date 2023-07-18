The Bauchi State Government has lamented the high rate of increase in issues of gender-based violence across the state, declaring that it has put measures in place to check the spate and reduce it to the barest minimum.

The assertion was made by the Permanent Secretary, who is Acting as Commissioner in the State Ministry of Health, Ali Babayo, at the launch and dissemination of the document on Standards and Guidelines for the Medical Management of victims of gender-based violence (GBV) held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Ministry of Health.

He noted that the launch of the Standards and Guidelines for the Medical Management of victims of gender-based violence in the state will help guide healthcare providers as they attend to survivors of GBV, whether it be rape, violence, widowhood practices, or others.

Aliyu Babayo stressed that anyone, irrespective of gender, can become a survivor of gender-based violence, emphasising that the Medical Management of Victims of GBV will help not only healthcare providers but also other stakeholders in the fight to stop GBV in society.

The government, he added, recognises the increase in reported cases of GBV, which is why it established a GBV Standing Committee that will help provide support to victims.

According to him, “Gender-based violence has become rampant in our society, and to tackle it, we need various stakeholders like the Police, Ministry of Women Affairs, Doctors, the Judiciary, and other Agencies.”

The Acting Commissioner stressed that “There must be a link between what one partner is doing and the other to address the issue and give the victim a sense of belonging.”

The meeting for the launch of the Standards and Guidelines is to improve the capacity, consistency, and sustainability of the regulatory system support on GBV survivors’ medical management in the state.

It will also ensure coordination and collaboration, information sharing to the adoption of best practices among stakeholders in Bauchi State towards improving GBV survivors’ medical management.

Also speaking at the launch, the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Justice, Aliyu Bin Idris, called for synergy between medical practitioners and other agencies involved in GBV to give the survivors some closure.

Giving an overview of the programme, the Gender Desk Officer, State Ministry of Health, Zuwaira Baba, said that IPAS Nigeria supported the state in developing the document.





The 120-page document with health notes will help service providers to provide services to survivors when they visit any of the designated health facilities across the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…