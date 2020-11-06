Bauchi govt intercepts, confiscates 3 trailer loads of charcoal worth millions of naira

3 trailer loads of charcoal worth several millions of naira have been confiscated by the Bauchi State government through the Ministry of Housing and Environment in collaboration with the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

The trailers loaded with 500 bags of charcoals were apprehended at Nabardo village in Toro local government area of the state coming out from the Lame/Burra forest where the charcoal were made and packaged.

The development was disclosed by the State Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Mu’azu Hamisu Shira while Addressing journalists Friday at the premises of BASEPA.

The Commissioner explained that the Ministry in partnership with the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) and the State Police Command impounded the trailers loaded with the charcoals and arrested the owners as well as the drivers of the trailers based on information given by an informant who is a concerned citizen.

According to the Commissioner, felling of trees to make firewoods, timber or charcoals is proscribed in the state in view of the environmental hazards it has caused the scenery of the environment across the state.

Hamisu Mu’azu further stated that the suspects were taking the charcoals to Kano and Borno states for commercial purposes at the detriment of the state urging the general public to always report illegal felling of trees within their domains.

He said that, “The Ministry will reward anyone who exposed those who are into illegal felling of trees for firewoods, timber or charcoals. Deforestation is very dangerous to the environment. We want to encourage the planting of more trees. Those who plant trees will also be rewarded.”

The Commissioner said that, “charcoal business is booming in the state because it is done by very influential people, it is like a cartel or mafia. They have severally threatened my life but I am not deterred, we must put a stop to the illegal act to save our state environment.”

Also speaking, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Musa Wakili Nakwada stressed the importance of preserving the environment by encouraging tree planting while discouraging tree felling.

He also commended the officials of BASEPA for ensuring that the state was kept clean stressing that all hands must be on deck in protecting the environment by not engaging in tree felling and other things that are dangerous to the environment.

The suspects are to be tried by the Special Environmental Offences Court presided over by a Chief Magistrate in line with the environmental laws enacted and passed into law by the state government.

