Bauchi govt flags off tree planting campaign to fight desertification

In a demonstration to protect the environment and fight desertification, Bauchi State government has flagged off the massive planting of trees across the state with the commencement of planting of 5,000 trees in Sabon Kaura, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis.

While flagging off the exercise on Saturday, the Commissioner of Environment and Housing, Hamisu Muazu Shira tasked people of the state on the need to embark on massive tree planting in a bid to curb desertification and other environmental challenges in the state.

Hamisu Muazu Shira while launching the planting of the 5,000 units of trees in the area, reaffirmed the readiness of the Ministry and BASEPA in particular in supporting communities to engage in such exercise.

He said that the state government will assist people of the state with seedlings and other facilities in order to encourage tree planting to ensure conducive environment for people to live.

The Commissioner said that, “We are willing to provide seedlings to people in all the senatorial zones to fight desertification and other environmental issues. We have so many plans for our environment to be safe of all of us.”

The Environment and Housing Commissioner who applauded communities of Sabon Kaura for engaging in cleaning of their environment especially drainages, called on other communities to emulate.

He said that, “We are here to appreciate this community for embarking on cleaning of their drainages out of an appropriation of what government done to them. I want to call on other communities where roads are being constructed to emulate this gesture to keep the environment healthy and conducive environment for people to live.”

Hamisu Shira who alongside the DG of BASEPA, Dr Ibrahim Kabiru inspected the conduct of this month environmental sanitation exercise, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the residents of Bauchi metropolis.

In a remark, the Director General, Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir said that tree planting is among the new initiatives of BASEPA and it has reached all the stakeholders to ensure the set objectives are achieved.

The BASEPA DG added that, “It is very encouraging the level of commitment of people of this area to environmental protection, we are happy with this and we are ready to support you.”

Earlier, the District Head of Miri, Malam Husaini Abubakar Othman, said that the communities of Sabon Kaura has embarked on cleanliness of their environment in appreciation for the road project provided in the area by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Malam Husaini Abubakar appreciated the governor for the gesture and pledged to safeguard the road from collapse through various community initiatives.

