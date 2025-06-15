Bauchi govt flags off June 2025 rounds of NIPDs immunisation

In its bid to reduce the negative effects of Zero Doses of immunisation, Bauchi State Government has flagged off the June 2025 round of National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs).

The Government revealed that the target for the June round is a total of 2.2 million eligible Under-five children across the state who will be adequately immunised.

The flag-off ceremony was held at the Palace of the District Head of Miri Community in Bauchi Local Government Area, during which a number of eligible children were immunised.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sani Muhammad Dambam said that, the State Government has put in place a comprehensive plan to ensure the successful implementation of the immunization exercise, which will provide children with life-saving vaccines against killer diseases such as polio, measles, and others.

Sani Mohammed Dambam emphasized the importance of immunization in protecting children’s health and reducing mortality rates.

He urged parents and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure their wards are fully immunised.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board (BSPHCDB) Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said that the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) is a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening routine immunisation and reaching every child with life-saving vaccines.

Rilwanu Mohammed also said that the exercise is expected to run for four days, with immunization teams visiting communities, schools, and health facilities to administer vaccines.

He further said that the Bauchi State Government’s commitment to improving child health outcomes is evident in its efforts to increase immunization coverage and reduce vaccine-preventable diseases.

In a vote of thanks, the District Head of Miri, Alhaji Hussaini Abubakar Uthman said that the NIPDs initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the state’s progress towards achieving immunity and protecting the health and well-being of its citizens.

He appreciated the state government’s effort towards improving the healthcare outcomes in the state and further appealed for the upgrade of the community’s primary healthcare center to a cottage hospital.

There were goodwill messages from representatives of WHO, Gates/Dangote Foundations, and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including health officials, development partners, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and community representatives.