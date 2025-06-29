Bauchi govt flags off 2025 wet farming season

Bauchi State Government, on Saturday, officially flagged off the 2025 wet season farming assuring that it will do everything possible to make all required farming inputs available to have a bumper harvest.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, performed the launching of the farming season in Gajin Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area, calling on people to go back to the farm to ensure food availability and security.

The launching ceremony according to the Governor, was marking a significant step towards boosting agricultural productivity across the State being on the areas where food crops are produced and exported in large quantities across the country and even outside.

The Governor announced that the price of a bag of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser would be sold at the price of N20,000 in order to ensure its availability and reach by peasants.

The Governor further assured that his administration has produced sufficient fertilizer through the State Fertiliser Blending Plant to meet the needs of the farmers across the State.

On Tractors distribution, he announced that Government will distribute Tractors to all the 20 LGAs in order to enhance mechanised productivity.

He disclosed that recently, 1000 Youths were trained on various agricultural activities and services to reduce unemployment rate in the State assuring that they will be empowered with financial support to boost their agricultural productivity and endeavours.

On the involvement of Civil Servants in agriculture, the Governor announced a Two-day Holiday per week for those on grade levels 12 and below to enable them engage in agriculture across the State aimed at making the State one of the food baskets in the country.

Bala Mohammed emphasised his administration’s commitment to reinvigorating the agricultural subsector for sustainable development and growth as well as revenue generation.

He warned against the diversion of the fertiliser meant to be sold to the peasant farmers at the grassroots levels saying that anyone caught will not be spared but dealt with as a sabotage.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Iliyasu Aliyu Gital represented by the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr Bala Musa Lukshi stated that the ministry is working under the governor’s directive to tackle the issue of adulterated seeds and fake farming inputs.

According to him the ministry would also establish a platform for direct engagement between the government and farmers to promote and implement its agricultural policies and programs effectively.

The Commissioner further highlighted the Government’s commitment to providing fertilizers and other farming implements since 2019.

Also speaking, State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Yusuf Sambo, and other Stakeholders praised the Governor’s Agricultural initiatives, pledging to partner with the Administration to achieve success.

The Emir of Dass, Alh Usman Bilyaminu Othman, in a vote of thanks on behalf of all the Emirs, pledged their continued support towards the agricultural revolution in the State.