Volunteer healthcare providers in Bauch State have been given the sum of N60m as palliative in recognition of their contributions to effective and efficient healthcare service delivery across the state.

The identified volunteer healthcare providers are 1000 who are engaged in the various health facilities across the state, especially in the rural areas where regular workers, employed by the government are running away from.

State Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka on Friday, presented a cheque of the sum of N60 Million to the Ministry of Health for distribution to the beneficiaries.

The cheque was presented to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Misau on behalf of the Commissioner, Dr Adamu Sambo.

Hajara Yakubu Wanka was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Shuaibu Alhaji Muhammad saying that the gesture was to appreciate that the efforts of the voluntary services in all the healthcare facilities to complement government effort were acknowledged by the state Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad.

The Commissioner further stated that based on the reason, the Governor approved the release of the fund to serve as palliation to improve the living standard of the volunteers.

She revealed that a total of N10,000 will be given to each of the 1000 volunteers who are working in both primary and secondary healthcare centres across the state for a period of six months amounting to N60 Million.

While receiving the cheque on behalf of volunteers, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abubakar Usman lauded the foresight of the Governor and promised to ensure equitable distribution of the fund.

He added that the gesture would further motivate the affected workers to do more as they continue to provide healthcare services to the patients as contained in a statement by Adama Ibrahim, Chief Information Officer, Min. Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.