Bauchi govt donates N200m to windstorm disaster victims

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has announced the donation of N200 million to victims of the windstorm disaster in Dass Local Government Area.

The governor made the announcement when he was on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected areas, as well as the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman.

The affected communities include Durr, Wandi, Bagel, Bundot, and Dass town, where the windstorm destroyed homes and farmlands, leaving many residents in dire need of support.

While sympathising with the Emir of Dass at his palace, Bala Mohammed expressed sorrow over the destruction caused by the natural disaster.

He assured the windstorm disaster victims and communities that the state government stands in solidarity with them and is committed to providing prompt and effective relief.

As part of immediate intervention, the governor directed the immediate release of the sum of N100 million in support to the affected communities.

Additionally, he pledged to provide building materials worth another N100 million to assist in the reconstruction of damaged homes and infrastructure in the affected communities.

Governor Bala, who was accompanied by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Auwal Jatau, senior government officials, personally assessed the scale of the destruction and directed that immediate emergency response teams expedite relief efforts.

He further urged community leaders to ensure fair distribution of the support materials and funds.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to disaster preparedness and pledged to work with federal and humanitarian agencies to prevent future occurrences, and directed the local government council to plant a shelter belt in the areas so as to help prevent future occurrences.

Briefing the governor earlier, the executive chairperson of Dass Local Government Area, Muhammad Abubakar Jibo, commended the swift response of the state government.

He highlighted the efforts made by the local council immediately after the disaster, including initial assessments and mobilisation of local resources to support the affected persons.

He described the governor’s intervention as timely and a major relief to the people.

Also speaking, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Bala Mohammed for the compassionate visit and generous support to his people.

The traditional ruler noted that the gesture reflects the governor’s genuine concern for the welfare of the citizens and called on residents to remain resilient and united in the face of challenges.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

