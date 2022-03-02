Bauchi govt distributes textbooks, instructional materials to schools

The Bauchi State government has purchased about 40,000 textbooks and other relevant instructional materials for distribution to some selected primary and secondary schools in the state.

This was disclosed by DrAliyu Tilde, Commissioner for Education, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the books covered all the major subjects in science, technical and arts subjects as well as covered primary and junior secondary schools subjects.

Tilde said desktop computers were also distributed to senior secondary schools to enhance computer literacy and information and communication technology education.

The commissioner added that government had distributed audio-visual instructional materials to schools to improve teaching and learning skills.

“We have distributed radios, televisions, iPads, laptops and other relevant instructional gadgets,” he said.

Tilde said that in 2020 the state government paid N212.5 million for 15,039 final year students’ examinations.

He stated that the fees were for the West African School Certificate (WASC), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) examinations.

He added that the sum of N1.3 million was paid to National Examination Council (NECO) as reaccreditation fees covering 27 senior secondary schools.

“We have paid N50,000 per each of the reaccredited school,”he added.