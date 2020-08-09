Bauchi govt auctions seized motorcycles to owners at N5,000 per unit

All the 100 motorcycles seized at the wake of the ban placed on the operations of commercial motorcycles in Bauchi state are to be auctioned to the original owners who can prove ownership.

The state government ordered for the auctioning of the seized commercial motorcycles to their original owners, beginning from Monday, the 10th of August 2020 as a means to ensure that the owners did not completely lose their investment particularly at this lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disclosure was made by the State Commissioner of Information, Garba Dahiru during the weekend, saying that the gesture was meant to cushion the hardship faced by the owners of the seized motorcycles since they were seized by the authorities.

The Commissioner said that “You may recall that in the month of April 2020, the Bauchi state government under the leadership of, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir banned the activities of commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as Achaba and the carrying of passengers on motorcycles to date.”

“Over 100 motorcycles were seized from those who violated the ban on commercial motorcycle operations by the government in the state. The ban was not meant to impose hardship on the citizen but to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and in compliance with other COVID 19 protocols. Following the ban, the state government established a mobile court to try the violators,” he said.

The Commissioner also said that the mobile court in carrying out its duties was to forfeit to the Bauchi state government, the over 100 motorcycles confiscated from those who violated the law, adding that the state government directed that the forfeited motorcycles should be auctioned to no other person but to the original owners.

He further said that auctioning exercise would be done after the presentation of genuine evidence of ownership of the seized motorcycles and the auction shall be at the rate of N5,000.

Dahiru Garba warned the citizens of the state to strictly comply with the law, banning the operation of commercial motorcycles, especially in major cities of the state.

He said, “With this, the rumours that have been going around that Bauchi state government has confiscated motorcycles belonging to motorcycle operators should come to an end as there is nothing like that.”

“The Bauchi state government has no intention whatsoever, to confiscate or seize any of the forfeited motorcycles. That can not even happen because initially the motorcycles were forfeited by a court of law,” he said.

Also speaking, the COVID-19 Mobile Court Judge, Mohammed Mukhtar Abubakar said that his court has been lenient to offenders in the state, knowing fully well of the economic challenges experienced by the citizens of the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions greeted the decision by the government to auction the seized motorcycles, while some described it as a welcome development, others opined that the owners should be given back their motorcycles as soon as they are able to prove ownership.

