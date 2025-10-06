Latest News

Bauchi govt approves six-month maternity leave for nursing mothers

Rachael Omidiji
In a determined effort to ensure that newborn babies receive optimal motherly care, the Bauchi State Government has approved the implementation of six months of maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers.

The approval was granted by the State Executive Council (SEC) during its extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Bauchi.

The new six-month maternity leave applies to all nursing mothers across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) under the State Civil Service.

In addition, the SEC also approved the establishment of crèche centres in all government offices to enable nursing mothers to keep their babies safely while on duty.

The State Head of Civil Service, Barr. Mohammed Sani Umar, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the SEC meeting. He stated that the Council graciously approved the extension of maternity leave from the initial four months to six months, which will be legislated by the State House of Assembly.

Barr. Sani Umar explained that lactating mothers will be entitled to six months of leave from the date of delivery and, upon resumption, will be allowed a few hours off duty each day to care for their babies.

According to him, the Council’s approval is in line with the Civil Service Regulations under Sections 1122 and 1126, and an establishment circular will be issued to that effect.

The Head of Service further disclosed that the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been directed to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that a conducive workplace environment is provided for nursing mothers, which may include crèches.

This development marks the culmination of long-standing advocacy efforts by local, national, and international civil society organizations (CSOs) in the state.

