Bauchi govt approves N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants on G7, above

Bauchi State Government has finally given its approval for the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the N30, 000 national minimum wage to the state civil servants on Grade 07 and above in both State and Local Government levels with effect from 1st December 2022.

This was contained in a circular issued on Tuesday by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Servicom matters Bureau, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Barrister Muhammad Sani Umar dated 29th Nov 2022 and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday.

The statement contained that the governor has also approved the implementation of the financial benefit on staff promotions in both the state and local government services with effect from 1st December 2022.

The Permanent Secretary stated in the release that the government is assiduously working towards domesticating the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in both Primary and Secondary schools in the State.

The Permanent Secretary further explained that at the inception of the present administration in May 2019, a number of measures were introduced with a view to generating and maintaining an authenticated clean nominal and payroll to both the state and Local Government Services.

He also said that the purpose was to block all leakages in salary administration and free resources in order to pave way for the employment of more youths and perform other development projects in the state.

He however reiterated the determination of the present administration to improve the welfare of the Civil Servants and cushion the effects of the present economic hardship.

Mohammed Sani Umar, therefore, urged the entire Civil Servants to reciprocate the kind gesture by rededicating themselves to effective and efficient service delivery.

