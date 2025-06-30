Bauchi govt approves constitution of committee to create new emirates, chiefdoms

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the constitution of a high-powered committee to see to the creation of new emirates, chiefdoms and districts in the state.

It may be recalled that the government had extended an invitation for interested communities in the state to submit their memoranda of request for the creation of new emirates, chiefdoms or districts.

The high-powered committee is to review and appraise all such memoranda received in line with the defined criteria and superintend the process of determination of deserving emirates, chiefdoms and districts.

The committee shall be guided in all its recommendations by equity and fairness while ensuring socio-political inclusiveness and financial sustainability for the emirates, chiefdoms or districts to be created.

The development is in a bold move to deepen grassroots governance, preserve cultural heritage , and promote inclusivity across traditional institutions in the State.

According to a press statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the composition of the Committee is as follows: Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, from Misau LGA —Chairman, Justice Habibu Idris Shall, from Tafawa Balewa LGA— Deputy Chairman, Eng. Salmanu Muhammed, from Alkaleri LGA — Member, Alhaji Garba M. Noma, from Bauchi LGA— Member and Mr. Elisha B. Gwamis, from Bogoro LGA – Member

Other members are: Alhaji Aliyu Jibo Jalam,Dambam LGA, Hon. Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza, Darazo LGA, Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel, Dass LGA, Senator Bala Adamu Kariya, Ganjuwa LGA and Prof. Muhammad Babangida, Gamawa LGA.

Also, Hon. Adamu Bello, Giade LGA, Alhaji Imamu Itas, Itas-Gadau LGA, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad,

Jama’are LGA, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Yapeco, Katagum LGA and Hon. Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Hon Commissioner, MHA&DM) , from Kirfi LGA, Alh. Umar Barau Ningi, Ningi LGA and Rt. Hon Abubakar Ahmed Faggo, ( Special Adviser Local Govt) Shira LGA were appointed as Members

Other members are: Hon. Khalifa Sanusi Rishi, ( Special Adviser NR ) , Toro LGA, Hon. Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, Warji LGA, Hon. Haruna Shittu Zaki, (SA Political), Zaki LGA, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, Professor of History, University of Maiduguri, Hassan Usman El-Yakub SAN, (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice ), Hon. Isa Babayo Tilde

( Commissioner MLG&CA) and Hon. Abdul Hassan, Commissioner for Culture.

The rest members are: Alhaji Hashimu Yakubu, Principal Private Secretary-to H E, Yahuza Adamu Haruna, Chief Economic Adviser to H E, Alhaji Abubakar Mohd Wabi, Chairman LGSC and Surv. Abdullahi Haruna, Ag. Surveyor-General.

Other members are: Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, Rtd. Head of Service/ representing Retired Civil Servants, Representative of Commissioner of Police, Not Below the Rank of ACP, Rep. of Director State Services Not Below the Rank of Assistant Director, Rep. Commandant Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Not Below the Rank of Deputy Commandant, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association State Branch, Secretary, Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) State Chapter, State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rep. Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rep. Civil Society Organizations while Ahmed Ali Ranga, Perm. Secretary (Political) will serve as Secretary and Shehu Yahaya Jalam, Perm. Secretary (Special Services), Co-Secretary, Auwal Shehu Jalo, Perm. Secretary LGSC, Co-Secretary as well as Mohammed Ali Manti, Director Chieftaincy Affairs MLG&CA — Co-Secretary.

The Committee will be inaugurated by the Governor on Thursday, 3rd July 2025 at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House , Bauchi.

