Bauchi gov’s wife visits 10-year-old girl brutalised over witchcraft allegation

Bauchi State First Lady and Chairperson of the Bauchi State Action Committee on Gender-Based Violence, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Bala Mohammed, has undertaken a sympathy visit to the 10-year-old girl whose private part was burnt by her brother’s wife in Magama Gumau, Toro LGA, over alleged witchcraft.

The Committee, under the leadership of the First Lady, has settled the medical bills incurred during the victim’s treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH).

While visiting the victim at ATBUTH, the Committee condemned the dastardly act of the perpetrator and commended the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring that all those involved are decisively dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

The State First Lady was represented by the Deputy Chairperson of the Committee, wife of the former Deputy Governor, Haj. Aisha Baba Tela.

She expressed concern over the rising cases of gender-based violence in the state and appealed to the general public to support the activities of the Committee.

She was accompanied on the visit by the Secretary of the Committee, Haj. Talatu Musa, the Chief Press Secretary to the First Lady, Haj. Murjanatu Musa Maidawa, among others.

