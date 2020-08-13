Bauchi governor dissolves LG caretaker committees

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved with immediate effect, the dissolution of the 20 local government caretaker committees in the state.

The dissolution which is contained in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado, is in line with provisions of the electoral law and other related laws of the country.

The release made available to journalists late Wednesday evening stated that, “Following the release of time table for the conduct of the forthcoming local government council election in the state and in compliance with the guidelines issued by the State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC} for the provision of 30 days’ notice by all candidates who wish to participate in the election.

“The Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has approved the dissolution of all Local Government Councils in the state with immediate effect. This action is taken to provide level playing field for all concerned.”

It then directed that, “accordingly, Local Government Heads of Administrations are hereby directed to take over the affairs of their respective local government areas.”

The governor thanked the caretaker chairmen, deputies and their councillors for the meritorious service rendered to the state wishing them successes in their future endeavours.

It will be recalled that the State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) has fixed October 2020 for the conduct of the local government council elections.

