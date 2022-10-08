Bauchi governor directs 20 local government executives to step down as tenures expire

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has directed that all the elected Council Chairmen of the 20 local government councils and their deputies, as well as councillors to step down from office.

A press release signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado contained that the tenure of the elected Local Government Chairmen, Deputies and Councilors expires on October 10, 2022.

The development is pursuant to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State, 2013 as amended.

The statement reads, “Consequent upon the above, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved that the Chairmen, Deputies, Councilors, and Secretaries of the Twenty (20) Local Governments should step down”.

The Governor further directed that, “and hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of their respective Local Government Councils on Tuesday 11th October, 2022 pending new elections or the constitution of a new Caretaker Committee” .

According to the statement, “His Excellency, the Governor thanked the outgoing Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Councilors, and Secretaries for the services rendered to the State and wished them success in their future endeavours.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Atiku, Tinubu Teams Fight Dirty

THE presidential campaign councils of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday pounced on each other in a war of words…

What With Japa?

Lola and her mum did not utter one word to one another all through breakfast time. They happily consumed the sumptuous Akara and Pap without complaint…

We Own Obajana 100%, Thugs Shot 27 Of Our Workers — Dangote Group

DANGOTE Cement Company Plc and the Kogi State government on Friday continued their fight over the ownership of the company…

10 Facts About UNILAG’s First Female Vice Chancellor, Prof Ogunsola





A professor of medical microbiology at the College of Medicine, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has emerged as the first-ever female vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)…