Bauchi governor did not sack former Head of Service ― Aide

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has denied insinuation in the media that he sacked the immediate past Head of the Civil Service (HoS), Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji.

It will be recalled that the news in some media platforms claimed the former head of service was sacked by the governor though no reason was given by the media organisations that published the story.

A press release by the senior special assistant on media to the Governor, Muktar Gidado, copies of which was made available to newsmen on Sunday contained that: “Our attention has been drawn to what we consider a mischievous story by an online newspaper to the effect that Governor Bala Mohammed has ‘sacked’ Alh Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji, as Bauchi State Head of Civil Service.”

Gidado in the release further stated that “for the avoidance of doubt and in order to put the records straight, it is imperative to clarify that at no time did His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed sack the immediate past Head of Civil Service.

“Alh Ahmed Abubakar Ma’aji, has reached the normal retirement age on Friday 25th September 2020 having meritoriously served the state for 35 years,” the release further contained.

He stated that the news report was, therefore, a misrepresentation of the press release earlier issued conveying the appointment of the Acting Head of Civil Service in the person of Dr Bala M Lukshi who is presently the most senior permanent secretary in the state civil service.

He concluded: “Finally, we call on media practitioners to always crosscheck their facts before going to press for proper and effective information dissemination.”

