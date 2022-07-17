Bauchi Governor commiserates victims of flood in Darazo

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Sunday commiserated with victims and people of Darazo over the recent flood disaster that ravaged the area.

The Governor who was represented by the Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir, expressed his deepest sympathy to the people as he identified the causes of the flooding.

The Director General informed the victims that he was directed by the Governor to visit the town, commiserate and sympathize with them and also ascertain the causes as well as the level of the damages caused by the incidents in order to come up with a proper solution to the lingering issue.

Dr Ibrahim who is also the State Project Coordinator of Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) assured the people of Darazo that the Governor was really concerned with their situation and that the Government will soon provide palliative measures to avert further occurrence of the incidents.

Residents of the town expressed appreciation for the visit and extended their gratitude to the governor for his concern and positive response to resolving their problems.

With him during the visit was the Executive Chairman of the Council, Engr Mahmood Bello, his Technical Assistant, Mr Mahmud Bose and Natural Resources Officer, ACReSAL Mr Rabiu Abdullahi Zadawa as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.