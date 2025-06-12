Bauchi gov warns against alleged attempt to establish one-party state

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said there is looming danger in the desperate attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to turn the country into a one-party system ahead of 2027.

Speaking in Kaduna during the celebration of Democracy Day organised by the ‘Young Democrats of Nigeria’ with the theme, ‘The Audacity of Progress: Rethinking Governance, Reclaiming Democracy’, the governor noted that Democracy Day (June 12) is a day to reflect on our journey as a nation.

He said, “Today, our nation faces significant challenges. The opposition is under threat, and there’s a looming danger of a one-party system ahead of 2027. This trend undermines the very foundation of our democracy, which is built on the principles of inclusivity, the rich diversity of our nation, and competition.”

Represented by the convener of the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Colloquium, Mohammed Atiku, he said, “Over time, the Federal Government’s policies have also been of great concern. The removal of fuel subsidies has led to unprecedented hardship, while the exchange rate crisis and rising cost of living have made life unbearable for many Nigerians.

“These policies demonstrate a disconnect between the government and the people. They show a lack of understanding of the struggles of the common man and woman.”

On Democracy Day, the governor observed that, “Democracy, as symbolised by June 12, must be about inclusion, economic justice, and shared prosperity; not policies that widen the gap between government and governed.

“We must not relent in calling on the Federal Government to rethink its policies and prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.”

In his own remarks, the chairman of the occasion, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Sulaiman Ibrahim Dabo, asserted that Nigerians should stop blaming the executive for the problems we are facing, but rather the legislative arm, saying, “If the legislative arm is working to its responsibilities, we will not be having this rot in the system.”

Adamu Dauda Yashi, a youth leader who spoke during the occasion, noted that, “We live in a time when democracy is under threat — not from military coups, but from civilian neglect. We are witnessing a democratic culture where elections are held, but the electorate is forgotten the day after. Where political offices are pursued, not to serve, but to survive.”

In his remarks, Speaker of the Youth Parliament, Hon Mohammad Idris Musa, said the theme, “The Audacity of Progress: Rethinking Governance, Reclaiming Democracy,” could not be more timely or more urgent. “We live in an era where young Nigerians are no longer content to be passive observers of governance.

“We are stepping up boldly, audaciously, because silence is no longer an option while bad governance is taking trail, impacting the upcoming generation negatively by each passing day — from fuel subsidy removal to unsubsidised educational schemes down to total neglect in healthcare concerns.”

