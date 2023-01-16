Bauchi Gov urges traditional rulers to be fathers to all regardless of ethnoreligious, political differences

Traditional rulers in Bauchi state have been reminded of their God-given roles as fathers to all irrespective of ethnoreligious and political affiliation.

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed made the reminder when he visited traditional rulers in Jama’are LGA in continuation of his reelection campaign tour of the 20 LGAs in the state.

The Governor urged the traditional rulers to therefore continue to be fathers to all regardless of political differences, saying that they should use their position to foster peace and unity particularly before, during and after the general elections.

Bala Mohammed on Monday paid homage to the palaces of the District Heads of Dogon Jeji, Hanafari, Galdimari wá and Jama’re, all in the Jama’are local government area.

While speaking at the palaces, the Governor said that he was there to receive their fatherly advice and blessings in continuation of his re-election flag-off campaign in the state.

He said that ordinarily, traditional rulers are not supposed to involve themselves in partisan politics, but because of the role that they are playing in the lives of their subjects, they should not discriminate against anyone on the grounds of political differences but should embrace anyone that needs their fatherly advise and support.

According to him, the Dogon Jeji District Head resembles his late father in his character and attitude during his reign when he was the Chief Imam of the district 30 years ago.

He said that “I have a special relationship with this district head more than other district heads in the state. He was a good representative while in Abuja and a man of integrity, hardworking and dedication. So, for this reason, the people of this district are lucky to have this man as their district head who is a replica of his late father.”

Bala Mohammed said that “We, the contestants, starting from Atiku Abubakar down to myself and other candidates of the party are seeking your fatherly blessings and prayers along with your traditional leaders in this district.”

“What we are doing is to hold consultations with stakeholders in order to know what is happening and what the citizens need as you are the ones that are always with the people, void of political inclinations,” he said.





Earlier in his remarks, the District Head of Dogon Jeji, Ahmed Mohammed Jarma, recalled how the long-standing relationship between his late father and the family of Governor Bala Mohammed has blossomed for decades.

He said that he is not surprised by how excellently the Governor has fared throughout his political career which has had a positive impact on the lives of the people of the state.

While commending the Governor for the giant strides recorded during his administration in the area of infrastructure development, and empowerment of youths and women, he prayed for the success of the Governor’s re-election bid and all the party candidates in the 2023 general elections.

