Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been called upon to as a matter of urgency, dissolve the present management of the relegated Wikki Tourists FC.

The call became necessary to enable the Club to prepare well for the stiff competition of NNL for the next football season so that it can quickly return to the elite football league in the country.

A cross-section of Football enthusiasts who spoke on the situation of the Club expressed disappointment with way and manner the present Management handled the running of the Club in the just concluded abridged league season which led to the relegation of the Club.

Mohammed Musbahu is an ardent supporter of Wikki Tourists FC but regretted that way the Club has been run in the past 4 years leaves a lot of things to do to get it right.

He opined that with the financial support given by the owners of the Club, Bauchi State Government, the Club is not supposed to be at the lowest ebb it is now stressing that a change of management perhaps may do the magic.

As for Adamu Imam, the government must act very fast in order to regain the lost glory of the Club which used to be the darling of football lovers in the state.

He also said that, “Yes, i think the state government should look for a more competent person to run the affairs of Wikki Tourists FC as Chairman, who has the requisite knowledge and experience in sport administration that will lead the entire management and the team to prosperity.”

Adamu Imam added that, “And government should stop politicizing sports activities in the state, especially football, by so doing, i believe Wikki Tourists FC will come back to the elite league in the next season.”

A member of the Club management who pleaded anonymity expressed displeasure over the Club has been run so far saying that most decisions are taken by a single individual a development he said is not good for running the affairs of a Club like Wikki Tourists FC.

All of them are of the opinion that there should be a total overhaul of the entire Club in order to generate positive ideas that can return the Club to the elite division at the end of the next football season.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Chairman of the Management of the Club, Alh Balarabe Douglas failed as his phone was switched off when the number was called before filing the report

Meanwhile, WIkki Tourists FC will resume training on Tuesday, 13th June 2023 as announced by the Team Manager of the Club, Yakubu Yankari to the Club’s Media Team on Monday.

According to him, the training will start by 4pm at the ATB Stadium Bauchi and only invited players are expected to turn up.

WIkki Tourists fc camp was closed on Tuesday 23rd May 2023 after the last game of the 2022/23 Npfl abridge league Season.

WIkki Tourists fc will play in the Nigeria National League,NNL next Season after failing to retain its spot in the elite division of the Nigeria Football League,Npfl.