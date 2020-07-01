Bauchi gov suspends Misau caretaker chairman over clash that claimed 10 lives

Following the violent clash between herders and farmers in Zadawa village of Misau LGA which led to the loss of not fewer than 10 lives, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has ordered the immediate suspension of the Caretaker Chairman, his Deputy alongside the Secretary for failure to control the situation before it degenerated to lost of lives

The order for the suspension of the Caretaker Chairman was announced by the Governor on Wednesday while briefing Journalists at the end of an emergency Security Council meeting held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House.

The Governor also announced the appointment of Isa Kufai as the Sole Administrator of the Council with an executive order to go and use his wealth of experience as a former Council Chairman to solve the problem and ensure that normalcy returned as soon as possible.

The Governor also announced the setting up of a 13 man panel to identify the remote and immediate causes of the communal clash between the Fulani farmers and Fulani herders in the area headed by Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa (rtd) which is to submit its report within the next 3 weeks.

The Governor explained that the timely set up of the investigative panel is to enable the state government to avert the occurrence of such incident, not only in the area but across the state in general.

He further directed the State Commissioner of Police to mobilise a Police Mobile unit to Misau alongside personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in order to provide security in the affected area and maintain law and order.

The Governor said that “After we discussed extensively with all the stakeholders on the current happenings in Misau Local Government Area where we had some clashes which resulted in the loss of 9 lives and many injuries, we agreed to look at the situation to avert its reoccurrence”.

He added that “Based on the information on our disposal, we have taken measures to control this very ugly situation, we have decided to suspend the Chairman, his deputy and the Secretary pending the outcome of the investigation panel.”

The Governor while calling on the people of the area to be law-abiding, assured that anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law and therefore on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state commiserated with the deceased family.

The meeting was attended by heads of all the security outfits in the state as well as traditional rulers from the area affected by the clash led by the Emir of Misau, Alh Ahmed Suleiman.

It will be recalled that for two days, Monday and Tuesday, herders and farmers clashed violently killing each other over land used by the herders for grazing their herds but was recently earmarked for allocation to farmers for the purpose of farming a development that degenerated to the violent clash.

