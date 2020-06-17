Bauchi gov signs executive bill to harmonise IGR system

In a move to harmonise, integrate and consolidate all revenues collectable by Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Governments and other connected purposes in Bauchi State, the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has signed into law, an executive bill to that effect recently passed by the State House of Assembly.

While signing the bill into law at Banquet Hall, Government House Bauchi, shortly before the weekly SEC meeting, the governor pledged full implementation of the law to ensure that all tax collections are conducted in the viable and durable process.

The governor explained that the bill will strengthen internally generated revenue (IGR), promote accountability and transparency in addition to creating one common basket for tax collections thereby blocking sharp practices within the policy.

He further said that the state government will come up with a process of legal and legislative reform to promote good governance, IGR collections and ease of doing business saying, “I am highly delighted to once again assent to an executive bill recently sent to the State House of Assembly for passage to harmonise our tax system.”

“Our process of tax and levies are updated which created an opportunity for corruption and mismanagement of resources with no economic value attached over the years,” the Governor lamented.

He however assured that “We will leverage under this law to deploy technology and other best practice to ensure our revenue is in compliance with modern tools and world Bank standards to reduce over-dependence on the federation account.”

Bala Mohammed also said that with the signing of the bill, his administration will improve on revenue generation for the execution of meaningful projects beneficial to the citizens of the state stressing that, “The Executive and Legislature in Bauchi state are connected to make sure they provide development to various communities in the state, and I thanks our lawmakers for their synergy with us.”

Speaking earlier, Speaker of the State of House Assembly, Rt. Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman said the house has deliberated before the passage of the bill and applauded the state government for its partnership with the lawmakers aimed at improving the living standards of the citizenry.

The Speaker said: “Your Excellency, we are here today to present you the bill you sent to us, the Honorable House has deliberated on the bill and is ready for assent. We commend His Excellency for the cooperation and support to the assembly in performing its constitutional duties, we will always support you as far as you are in the right track.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE