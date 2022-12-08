Bauchi Gov sends names of two nominees to State Assembly

Following the resignation of the former Commissioner of Education, Aliyu Usman Tilde, the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad has sent the names of two nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and members of the SEC.

While presenting the Governor’s message to the House as addressed to the Speaker Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman, during Thursday’s plenary, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu read the contents.

He explained that the nominees are: Hajiya Jamila Muhammad Dahiru from Toro Local Government and Hajiya Amina Muhammad Katagum from Zaki Local Government.

The Majority Leader suggested that the nominees should appear before the House on Tuesday, 13th December 2022 for screening.

He was seconded by the Minority Leader Hon. Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo and House resolved to screen the nominees on Tuesday 13th December 2022 when they appear.

A release by Abdul Ahmad Burra, the spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly indicated that the nominees will be screened as required by the Governor.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cute Abiola Shares First Salary As Governor’s SA With Widows, Old Women

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, better known as Cute Abiola has melted the hearts of many after using his first salary as the Special Assistant (SA) on Creative Industries…

Many State-Owned Airports Are For Cheap Political Gains

IT is no longer news that many state governors across the country have attributed reasons for building airports in their states to such factors including the desire to make movements of goods and people in their states seamless and above all for economic benefits…

Things You Don’t Say To A Depressed Person

The three leading Presidential Candidates namely Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)…

CBN’s Cash Withdrawal Limits Will Have Tax Implications For Individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax Expert





A tax expert and the Africa Tax Leader at PwC, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said that the cash withdrawal limit announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday will have tax implications for individuals as well as small and medium size businesses…

Bauchi Gov sends names of two nominees to State Assembly