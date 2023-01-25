Bauchi Gov reiterates commitment to prompt release of counterpart funds to UNICEF

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has reiterated that his administration will continue to ensure prompt payment of counterpart funds to enable the Government to provide more health facilities and schools to the people.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday when he received in the audience UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Cristian Munduate.

He thanked UNICEF and other donor partners for complementing his administration’s developmental strides in health, education, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), among others.

The Governor added that the collaboration had made access to quality healthcare service delivery more effective for the people, particularly in rural communities.

He also commended UNICEF on the support for quality education, particularly the Girl children saying that the various interventions in the sector have boosted access to education across the state.

Earlier, the UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, said that She was in the state to inform the Governor of UNICEF’s five-year development plan.

Cristian Munduate explained that it is centered on improving healthcare facilities at the grassroots, education, particularly out-of-school children, and water sanitation and hygiene, among others requesting for continued partnership.

The UNICEF Representative assured that the donor agency would continue to support the state government in the collaborative areas to achieve the expected results.