Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has reiterated that his administration will continue to prioritize preserving traditional values across the state.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, during the turbaning ceremony of ten people by the Emirate.

The Governor said, “In my administration, we prioritize preserving our traditional values, a stance heavily supported by our esteemed traditional and religious leaders. This foundational support has been instrumental in our successes.”

Bala Mohammed added, “We recognize the critical importance of bolstering our cultural heritage to enhance tourism. This was a focus during the recent turbaning ceremony at the Bauchi Emir’s palace, where we honored distinguished individuals such as Governor Umar Mohammed Bago of Niger State and others with traditional titles.”

“I congratulate the new title holders, urging them to serve as noble ambassadors of our Emirate and state. They have my full support in this endeavor,” he added.

The Governor further said, “Additionally, I commend the sportsmanlike conduct of my predecessors and reiterate my commitment to inclusive governance through initiatives like #BauchiUrbanRenewal and #MyNewBauchiProject, aimed at transformative urban and regional development. #GreaterBauchi.”

Bala Mohammed appreciated the Emir for choosing the traditional title holders and requested the people of Bauchi state to continue to support the developmental strides of his administration.

The Governor also used the ceremony to charge traditional rulers and title holders to always live up to the expectations of their titles and offices as the case may be.

Bala Mohammed said that he will continue to carry everybody along in the scheme of things to achieve the set objectives of his administration of making Bauchi State better than what he met in 2019.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, who bagged the traditional title of Shaban Bauchi, charged the traditional title holders to live up to expectations for sustainable growth and development.

He appreciated the Emir for the honor and stressed that the good working relationship between Bauchi and Niger States would continue for the good of all.

He then charged all the traditional title holders to discharge the confidence reposed in them by embarking on projects and programs that will bring development to the Emirate.

Former Bauchi state Governor, Dr. Ahmad Adamu Mu’azu, Walin Bauchi, who responded on behalf of the ten turbaned traditional title holders, appreciated the Emir for the honor, pledging their unalloyed loyalty and support.

The Emir charged them as true sons of the soil to continue to contribute towards the growth and development of the State and the country in general.

He said that they were carefully chosen in recognition of their contributions and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, had turbaned ten Traditional Title Holders in the Emirate, including the former Governor, Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu, as Walin Bauchi, Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika as Dokajin Bauchi, Dr. Ladan Salihu, Barden Yamman Bauchi, Hon. Aminu Aliyu Garu, Sarkin Alhazan Bauchi, Dr. Sa’idu Aliyu Gital, Wakilin Maganin Bauchi.

Others are Alh. Musa Jibrin Abdullahi as Dikkon Bauchi, Alh. Y. Y. Abdullahi, Sarkin Shanun Bauchi, Barr. Hussaini Umaru as Majikiran Bauchi, Alh. Sirajo Bello Ilellah as Dokan Bauchi, and Alhaji Mijinyawa Mahmood, Chincinan Bauchi.