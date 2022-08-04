Bauchi Gov preaches peaceful coexistence to overcome Nigeria’s challenges

The Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has stressed the need for Nigerians to put sentiments aside and live peacefully with each other irrespective of ethno-religious differences.

The Governor further stressed that the present situation in the country characterized by insecurity and banditry needs peaceful coexistence and purposeful tolerance in order to be overcome.

Bala Mohammed made this appeal at Bishara Baptist Church, Bauchi during the burial service of the late Mrs Mercy Abraham, wife of the State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus.

The Governor who was represented by a delegation of Christian political appointees led by SSA Religious Affairs (Christian), Pastor Zakka Magaji said that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is as a result of the fervent prayers of Christians urging them to continue.

He reassured that his administration will continue to run an open relationship with all irrespective of the differences stressing that his administration is for all residents of Bauchi State.

The Governor also assured that his administration will not allow any form of banditry in the state. “We will continue to protect all residents of the state, we will enable the security agencies to fight insecurity and banditry to submission”.

He however appealed to the residents of the state to report all bad eggs in their midst because according to him, “no stranger will operate without an insider leading and showing the way”.

The Governor prayed that God will give the Christian community the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss just as he urged the bereaved CAN Chairman to take solace in God the comforter and consolation.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of CAN, Rev Father Lazarus Gizo commended the Governor for his exemplary leadership which has promoted peaceful coexistence in the state saying that unity is what is needed to move forward.

The CAN Vice Chairman added that the Christian community in the state has never had it so good as it is under the present administration stressing that the Church is at peace with the administration.

Lazarus Gizo then urged all Christian political appointees serving in the administration to represent the Christian community well by not indulging in any act that will bring the name of Jesus Christ to disrepute.

He also assured them that the Church will continue to pray for them to succeed in their appointment while reminding them not to forget that they are stewards who will soon be called upon to give an account of their stewardship.

