Bauchi Gov lauds NYSC for exposing youths to cultures, traditions of Nigerian society

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has commended NYSC for exposing millions of youths across the country to the cultures and traditions of Nigerian society. The Governor stated this on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch “A” Stream 1 Corps members held at the State Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. Represented by his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela, the Governor said that he had no doubt that the Corps members posted to the state will have a rich and rewarding experience in their places of primary assignment. He, however, urged them to feel free and integrate with members of their host communities and participate fully and actively in their development efforts

Earlier, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the Bauchi state Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said that the three weeks orientation course for the Corps members was designed to equip them to handle the challenges of the service year.

According to him, the exercise was also to formally induct the graduates into the NYSC scheme as a platform for them to offer selfless services to their fatherland.

Namadi Abubakar said, “The orientation course is the first of the four cardinal programs of the NYSC and it is meant to equip them adequately to handle the challenges of the service year.”

He further assured that, “On our part, we pledge to do our utmost best to ensure that they experience minimum discomfort throughout the orientation course and the service year.”





The NYSC Coordinator added, “In addition, the Corps members will be allowed to serve in the various committees set up for the smooth running of the camp.”

“This, I believe, will give them practical experience in administration and a chance to contribute to decisions that affect them,” he said.

The NYSC boss then lauded the Bauchi state government, security agencies, and other development partners for their unwavering support to the scheme over the years.