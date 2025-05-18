Bauchi gov lauded for approving salary increment for doctors, others

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been commended for approving an improved working environment and a salary increment for medical doctors and other healthcare professionals across the state.

The commendation was made by the State Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Sani Muhammad Dambam, while addressing journalists in Bauchi on Sunday following the ratification of the approval by the State Executive Council (SEC) during its meeting over the weekend.

Describing the Governor’s decision as “bold, compassionate, and visionary,” Dr. Dambam noted that it reflects a strong commitment not only to the welfare of health workers but also to the overall advancement of the state’s healthcare system.

“This move is both timely and necessary, especially at a time when healthcare professionals continue to sacrifice immensely for the well-being of our citizens,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the salary enhancement is a significant morale booster expected to inspire greater dedication, professionalism, and excellence within the health sector. He emphasized that healthcare workers are the backbone of any society, and improving their working conditions is a hallmark of responsible, people-centered leadership.

Dr. Dambam also praised Governor Mohammed for his consistent prioritization of the health sector, citing not only infrastructural development but also improvements in personnel welfare.

“With this wage increase, Bauchi State is setting a commendable example, especially in a period when many states are struggling with economic challenges,” he said.

He also prayed for “continued wisdom, strength, and success” for the Governor, noting his integrity and vision in steering Bauchi towards a more prosperous, equitable, and healthy future.

The Commissioner urged healthcare workers in the state to see the Governor’s gesture as a call to renewed passion, greater service, and unwavering commitment to public health. He further reaffirmed his support for the Governor’s transformational agenda and expressed confidence that more people-oriented policies and reforms would continue to emerge under his leadership.

