Bauchi gov laments failure of NEDC to construct Kirfi-Dukku, Alkaleri-Futuk roads

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed on Saturday promised the people of Kirfi LGA that, if reelected for a second term as governor, he will construct the much-needed Cheledi-Gombe-Abba-Dukku road.

The governor was speaking in Kirfi during the continuation of his administration’s empowerment scheme, stressing that from all indications, the road is the most desired by the people of the area.

Mohammed also pledged to rehabilitate the very important Alkaleri-Futuk road as well as complete the ongoing bye pass in Alkaleri town to boost economic activities considering the agrarian nature of the people of the area.

The governor’s reaction followed the frequent requests on the need for his administration to provide the agrarian communities in the area with infrastructure and basic amenities to alleviate their suffering.

Recall that ome ox-driven cart pushers in the area had earlier on called on the governor to as a matter of necessity, fulfil his promise and construct the road to ease their hardships.

Mohammed expressed his administration’s disappointment over the inability of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to construct the roads after making promises to the people.

Mohammed expressed regret that despite the assurances of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to rehabilitate the road during an assessment visit in 2021, nothing was done.





A portion of the road was severed during a downpour that caused flooding, further aggravating the plights of residents and commuters alike.

He said his administration would provide the required funds for the projects considering that it is the people of the state who will benefit from the project when completed.

According to the governor, efforts are being made to provide potable water to communities in Gwana District and other parts of Alkaleri LGA under the State Government’s Rural Development initiative.

Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Council, Yusuf Garba, expressed confidence that, when completed, the roads would encourage massive transportation of farm produce and improve businesses.

In the same vein, his counterpart from Kirfi LGC, Garba Musa Bara said that if the road is completed, life will be easier and more meaningful for the people of the area, stressing that the road will open up the entire area.