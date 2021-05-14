Bauchi gov laments escalation of insecurity in the country

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has lamented that the problem of insecurity is escalating to other parts of the country, calling on the federal government to do whatever it can to stop the trend.

The governor, however, declared, “But certainly, it is not just the responsibility of the federal government alone, but that of the states, the local governments, the traditional institutions, our major leaders, stakeholders, we are all Policemen today.”

The governor who fielded questions from journalists at the Ramat House immediately after the Eid-el-Fitr prayers said, “We know these bandits, we know where they stay and what they do, sometimes, they are aided and abated by us.”

He added, “We should fish them out because the Police in their numbers, cannot fight this war, they are already overwhelmed and I am calling on the federal government to work with us as governors and local governments because that is where the solution is.”

Bala Mohammed further said that “the major federal government security architecture has failed not because of any compromise but because the situation is overwhelming.

“I hope we will sit down as a country to reflect and make sure we bring solutions and we should restrain ourselves from certain responses and utterances because this country is so united, this country is so interwoven and if there are any breakages here and there and being muted by some people, the monumental humanitarian crises will be better imagined because I can’t imagine how it will be and certainly, it is a challenge.”

The governor added that, “COVID-19 is also around, we should be very careful with the economy, we should be able to grow it, we should be able to have a round table understanding of our problems rather than escalating it in the pages of the Newspapers and the media.”

On the Sallah celebrations, the governor said that, “We are very grateful to God, it (Sallah) has come at a moment we ought to have a sober reflection but we praise Allah that we are celebrating in peace and not in pieces. The Ramadan has been a period of prayers and devotion.”

He expressed that, “We hope and pray that Allah has expatiated our sins and we are brand new today and I have already sent out my message that, as a nation, we need to reflect deeply on our common existence because we are challenged by so many aspects of misdemeanours, crime and criminality and as a Muslim, most of it is coming from us, as members of the Islamic faith that is the issue of banditry, kidnapping and the rest.

“We must be very courageous to say it and that is not something that is acceptable in the tenets of Islam, that is something that is very incongruous to the values of Islam and we should fear God because we don’t keep ourselves and our communities. We should have a change of heart.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bauchi gov laments escalation of insecurity in the country

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Bauchi gov laments escalation of insecurity in the country