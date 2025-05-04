Bauchi gov inspects construction of International Conference Center project

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Saturday, paid an inspection visit to the ongoing construction of the International Conference Centre project.

The inspection was aimed at conducting a first-hand, on-the-spot assessment of the project’s progress and ensuring its timely completion as part of his administration’s continued commitment to infrastructural development and economic transformation across the state.

During the inspection tour, Bala Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and emphasised the importance of quality, timely delivery, and adherence to international standards.

He commended the contractors for their dedication and urged them to maintain the pace and standard of work to ensure the project is delivered on schedule.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s resolve to complete impactful projects that will serve both present and future generations.

He noted that the Conference Centre would also serve as a symbol of Bauchi’s readiness to engage on national and global platforms, emphasising the importance of delivering the project on schedule.

The Governor was accompanied by Hon. Usman Shehu Usman, the Commissioner for Information and Communication.

The International Conference Centre, once completed, will serve as a premier venue for hosting both national and international conferences, summits, and high-level meetings.

The monumental project underscores the administration’s commitment to positioning Bauchi State as a strategic hub for diplomacy, business, and development, as well as showcasing Bauchi State’s potential to host high-profile gatherings.

Once completed, the Centre is expected to not only enhance the social and economic profile of the state but also attract investors, create jobs, and boost tourism.

The visit reflected the administration’s proactive leadership style, where physical presence, monitoring, and accountability are core principles guiding project execution and governance.

