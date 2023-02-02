Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Wednesday, inaugurated road construction project from Rishi to Tulu community of Lame district in Toro local government area of the state.

This was in addition to the completed road project from Magama to Gumau in the same Lame area.

While inaugurating the projects, Bala Mohammed said the work was to avail the communities in the areas with opportunity to transport their farm produce and have easy access to infrastructure provided by his administration.

The Governor who was in the local government area for a second term campaign tour, said the construction of General Hospitals at Gumau and Rishi was also to ensure the well-being of people of the communities.

While assuring execution of more people -oriented projects in the local government area, the Governor promised timely completion of similar ongoing projects across Falama, Ribina, and Gwalfada which have all reached advanced stages of completion.

Bala Mohammed had earlier visited three District Heads of Jama’a, Lame, and Toro, thereafter concluded with a campaign rally held at the headquarters of the local government where he solicited for re-election.

At the three Palaces of the District Heads he visited, the Governor solicited for their support, particularly in the area of security measures, urging them to expose criminals and other bad eggs in their various communities.

He also told the traditional rulers that he was in their various Palaces to seek their royal blessings and advices as he is seeking votes for a second term as Governor.

The Governor added that his administration has done well in ensuring that majority of the campaign promises he made in 2019 have been fulfilled promising to do more if reelected for a second term.

