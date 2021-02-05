Bauchi gov gives daughter out in marriage, apologises for not inviting many guests

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir has given out his daughter in marriage with just a few individuals in attendance.

The wedding Fatiha of the Governor’s first female daughter, Hauwa’u Bala Muhammad was impromptu as the representatives of the groom, Muhammadu Lawal Adamu only came to the Government House on Friday to present their son before the bride’s family for recognition and possibly pick a date.

But just After confirming the existing mutual love and understanding between the two lovebirds, Bala Muhammad there and then sought the consent of the groom’s family for the marriage to be performed on the spot.

The Deputy Chief of Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Malam Ahmad Inuwa Na’ibi was therefore asked to preside over the wedding Fatiha with the sum of N250, 000 paid as dowry.

This was after the earlier formalization of the arrangements between the representative of the Governor’s daughter, District Head of Duguri Ibrahim Y.M Baba and his counterpart of the bride’s family, Emir of Azara in Nasarawa State, Muhammadu Kabiru Ibrahim.

Speaking after the wedding Fatiha was pronounced, Bala Muhammad said the decision to have a very low key wedding was to avoid breaching of the preventive protocol of covid-19 pandemic as there are teeming spectators awaiting the eventful day.

Bala Muhammad, therefore, apologized for those who may feel offended for the inability to invite them and congratulated them for witnessing their marriage urging them to be patient and tolerant in building their matrimonial home.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the occasion included the former Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada; Secretary to Bauchi State, Muhammad Sabi’u Baba; Chief of Staff Government House; Dr Ladan Salihu; Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmad Kawule, among others.

