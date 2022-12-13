Bauchi Gov forwards LG Caretaker Chairmen nominees to Assembly for screening, confirmation

Two months after the expiration of the tenure of elected Local Government Councils Chairmen in Bauchi State, the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has forwarded names of Caretaker Chairmen to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The announcement was made by the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Y Suleiman during plenary on Tuesday.

He said that “the House has received a message from the Executive Governor of Bauchi State His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad requesting for screening and confirmation of Local Government Areas Caretaker Chairmen and their Deputies.”

While presenting the message as addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman, during the plenary, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu said that the request follows the expiration of the tenure of the elected Local Government Chairmen and their Deputies.

The nominees are Alkaleri, Chairman: Bala Ibrahim Pali, Deputy: Muhammad Idris Bappa; Bauchi, Chairman: Baba Musa, Deputy: Bala Mato; Bogoro: Markus Bitrus, Chairman, Deputy: Emmanuel Barnabas; Dambam, Chairman: Muhammad Sabo Joji, Deputy: Ilya Isah Dagauda and Darazo, Chairman: Zakari Inuwa Labaran, Deputy: Samaila Shehu.

Also included are: Dass, Chairman: Ado Maigoro, Deputy: Yusuf Wakili; Gamawa, Chairman: Nasiru Bakura, Deputy: Salisu Dahiru; Ganjuwa, Chairman: Muhammad Idris, Deputy: Ibrahim Shehu Baba; Giade, Chairman: Abubakar Nawaila, Deputy: Abdullahi Idris and Itas/Gadau, Chairman: Abubakar Bello, Deputy Yakubu Sadiku.

Others are Jama’are, Chairman: Inuwa Moisha, Deputy: Saleh Muhammad; Katagum, Chairman: Umaru Hassan, Deputy: Abdulhamid Datti; Kirfi, Chairman: Muhammad Tukur Adamu, Deputy: Muhammad Bashar; Misau, Chairman: Salisu Hussaini, Deputy: Sallau Garba Tela and Ningi, Chairman: Ibrahim Zubairu Mato, Deputy: Muhammad Lawan Gudduba.

The rest are: Shira, Chairman: Babangida Muhammad, Deputy: Adamu Usman; Tafawa Balewa, Chairman: Samaila Wakili, Deputy: Salisu Adamu; Toro, Chairman: Danlami Garba Abubakar, Deputy: Auwal Abba; Warji, Chairman: Ibrahim Ismail, Deputy: Muhammad Sani and Zaki, Chairman: Abdullahi T Musa, Deputy: Mamuda Aminu.

The House however resolved to screen the nominees on Tuesday, 20th December 2022 as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

