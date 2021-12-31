Bauchi gov flags off COVID-19 booster vaccination

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on Wednesday flagged off the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine booster dose in the state.

Speaking shortly after he received the booster jab at the Government House, Bauchi, deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, who represented Governor Abdulkadir, stressed that it was important for the people to come to terms with the existence of COVID-19 and come out of self-denial.

He said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the administration had done everything possible to curtail it by minimising its spread across the state as well as ensured effective tracing and treatment.

He also said that the state government would not stop at anything until the citizens of the state were effectively covered by the vaccination exercise to fight the virus.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Samaila Dahuwa, said that the state had recorded progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 through adequate surveillance mechanism put in place.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor has expressed worry over frequent road crashes in the state which have claimed many lives and rendered others incapacitated, saying that most of the accidents are caused by human error.

Tela also described road crashes in the state as a cankerworm that has been causing destruction to the people.

The deputy governor said this on Thursday while inaugurating the Bauchi State Road Safety Advisory Council in his office, saying that drastic measures must be put in place urgently to curb it.

He said that the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II (2021-2030) is an update to the maiden Road Safety Strategy and Nigeria’s response to a call by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution of March 2020 declaring the Global Decade of Action for Road Safety from 2011 to 2020 for global action on road safety.

