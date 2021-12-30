Bauchi gov flags off COVID-19 booster vaccination, takes jab

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Wednesday received the Covid-19 Booster dose to flag off the administration of the vaccine on other citizens of the state.

Speaking shortly after he received the booster jab at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, the Governor stressed that it was very important for people to come to terms with the existence of the COVID-19 virus and come out of self-denial syndrome.

The Governor represented by the Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela said that since the outbreak of the pandemic, his administration has done everything possible to curtail it by minimizing its spread across the state as well as ensure effective tracing and treatment.

Bala Mohammed also said that the state government will not stop at anything until the entire citizens of the state were effectively covered by the vaccination exercise to fight the virus.

The Governor called on citizens of the State to get vaccinated adding that the dosage is safe and effective and added that his administration will not relent in ensuring all measures against the spread of the virus are taken saying that the State Government has recorded degrees of successes in healthcare delivery.

In his welcome address, State Commissioner of Health, Dr Samaila Dahuwa said that the state has recorded tremendous progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 virus through adequate surveillance mechanism put in place.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry said that the government was able to get a functional cold room which has been adjudged as the best in the country and functional.

He then joined in the call on citizens of the state to avail themselves the rare opportunity to coming out to take the required jabs of the vaccines for their protection.

In an overview of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said that the state recorded a total of 26 deaths from the COVID-19 related complications out of the over 1000 positive cases recorded.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that the state has received AstraZeneca and Moderna doses of the vaccines which has been administered on the people though lamented that there is apathy among the people.

The BASPHCDA Boss also said that the booster jab is for only those who have received the two earlier jabs while those who are yet to take the required jabs are requested to do so without further delay in order to avoid being infected.

