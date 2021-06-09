Bauchi gov sacks commissioners, SSG, CoS, other political appointees

Two years after serving as members of the State Executive Council (SEC), the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has sacked all the commissioners and a few other aides.

The dissolution of the cabinet was contained in a statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, who signed it and made copies available to journalists on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala A.Mohammed CON (Kauran Bauchi) has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees.”

The statement further contained that, “that include, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers, except the following: Special Adviser Security; Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison; Special Adviser Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.”

The statement directed all commissioners to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, while the secretary to the state government (SSG), the chief of staff (COS) and other affected special advisers are to handover to the most senior permanent secretary in the government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.

Bala Mohammed while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the state, wished them the very best in their future endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Bauchi Gov dissolves Commissioners, SSG, CoS, other political appointees ; Bauchi Gov dissolves Commissioners, SSG, CoS, other political appointees ; Bauchi Gov dissolves Commissioners, SSG, CoS, other political appointees ; Bauchi Gov dissolves Commissioners, SSG, CoS, other political appointees.