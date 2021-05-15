Bauchi gov commends traditional, religious leaders for preaching peace in Bauchi

Traditional and religious leaders in Bauchi state have been commended for always preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in the state in the face of insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

The commendation was made by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir during the annual Hawan Daushe (Sallah Durbar) by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu and his Emirate Council officials held at the Government House on Saturday.

The Hawan Daushe is usually held a day after the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah when the Emir of Bauchi will ride a beautifully decorated horse from the Palace to the Government House accompanied by traditional title holders in the Emirate to pay homage to the Governor of the state.

Bala Mohammed noted that Nigeria is being faced with myriads of challenges as it is now however expressing a belief that the solution to all the challenges belong to God considering that almost every human solution has been applied with success.

The Governor said that “We in Bauchi State, we must thank God specially for giving us peace and security. I am not the one, it is not the work of the security agencies nor anybody, it is the work of Allah”, we remain grateful and faithful to Him for salvaging our situation in the state.”

He added that: “For that reason, we have to also thank our religious leaders, our traditional leaders and our parents and other people who submitted themselves to Allah in prayers for protection. What we actually need now is divine intervention.”

The Governor assured that as a government running the affairs of Bauchi State, they will do everything humanly and administratively possible to ensure that peace and justice were done to all manner of people in the state and with fear of God.

He said that the present government under his stewardship has a lot of respect for the traditional and religious institutions being partners in progress in rebuilding the structure of the state calling for unity against the challenges bedevilling the country.

He also said that the state was in shambles at the time he took over governance in 2019, adding that his administration did not waste time in probing his predecessor but commenced the business of governance head-on.

Bala Mohammed said that “It is Allah who probes, we are not going to probe anybody. The projects we are carrying out, we are doing it with little income we are getting, and we have done a lot for our people.”

He further said that as a result of what the government is doing in the state, there are a lot of expectations from different segments of the state, adding that government will do its best to carry everybody along.

“We cannot do it at once, but I am assuring the citizens of the state that we will do it gradually until every segment of the society reaped from the dividends of democracy we pledged to deliver to the people during the electioneering campaigns,” Governor Bala assured.

The Governor then thanked the civil servants for cooperating with the present administration, noting that the government is doing everything possible to address issues surrounding salary payments.

Speaking earlier, the Emir, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu commended the Governor for executing numerous projects across the state, pledging the support of the traditional institution to the government.

Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu said that the two years of the Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir-led administration has changed the narrative of the state positively making the state to gradually becoming a cynosure of attention from across the country.

The Emir expressed optimism in the next few years, Bauchi State would have caught up with its contemporaries in the country a position he said rightly belongs to assuring that the traditional institutions will continue to support the government to make the state better.

He prayed Allah to resuscitate the economy of the state to enable the government to carry out more programs and projects that will better the living conditions of the people of Bauchi State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Bauchi gov commends traditional Bauchi gov commends traditional

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Bauchi gov commends traditional Bauchi gov commends traditional