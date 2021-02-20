Bauchi gov commences signing of C of Os after 4 years of administrative lapses

After four years of administrative lapses that stagnated issuance of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir has commenced signing of all pending C of Os so as to fast-track government urban renewal programme.

A statement from the Bauchi State Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Professor Adamu Ahmed contained that the State Governor’s action would no doubt compliment the Ministry’s Land Audit Verification Exercise and other ongoing land reform programmes.

Adamu Ahmed also stated that the Land Audit Verification exercise which started three weeks ago with two identified Special Planning Corridors namely, Sabon Kaura-Miri and Gombe – Maiduguri by-pass – Tirwun in Bauchi Metropolis has been successfully completed.

The Commissioner further stated that the exercise has via technology, captured over 2000 Geospatial and physical attributes of land in private possession and that the ministry would soon commence layout design for the provision of infrastructure and issuance of titles in the affected areas.

The Commissioner commended all landholders that responded to the exercise and urged them to continue to cooperate with the government, which would at the end of the day protect their valuable titles, guarantee them for future investment and ensure that required infrastructure are adequately provided to improve livelihood.

He stated that the Land Audit exercise would be a continuous programme under the Ministry’s newly established Site and Services Unit adding that the second phase of the exercise would soon commence with Ningi – Kano Road and Maiduguri road axis of the Bauchi Metropolis where road dualization has already commenced.

He added that the State Government has also approved a Public-Private Partnership framework that would encourage private land developers towards investment in the Real Estate market of the economy that conforms with international best practices.

In the meantime, the Commissioner has called on the owners of land in Sabon Kaura – Miri and Gombe-Maiduguri by-pass – Tirwun who are yer to come forward for their verification to avail themselves as the exercise continues as contained in a statement by Adama Ibrahim, Information Officer of the Ministry.

