Barely one week after he announced that the embargo on the employment of Civil servants in Bauchi State has been lifted, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has granted approval for the recruitment of not fewer than 1,684 new workers into the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

The disclosure was made by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna while addressing Journalists on the development on Tuesday.

He said that the exercise comprised of the recruitment of 1000 Teachers of core subjects including English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and ICT as well as 154 staff for Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare.

Yahuza Adamu Haruna further stated that the Governor has also granted approval for the Ministry of Agriculture to recruit 206 Extension workers and Farm Managers in fulfilment of his promise during the launch of this year’s farming season and sales of fertilizer held at Azare.

According to the HoS, the move followed the announcement of lifting the employment embargo by Governor Bala Mohammed in his inaugural speech on 29th May at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

He commended the Governor for the gesture and expressed hope that the employment opportunities would provide the manpower needed in relevant sectors and enhance the economic status of the state.

The HoS, therefore, warned applicants to be wary of fraudsters stressing that Government and security agents would be monitoring the process with a view to identifying culprits.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…

WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums





On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…