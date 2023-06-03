Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has emerged as the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

The announcement was made by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri while briefing Journalists after a stakeholders retreat for elected PDP Governors, members-elect of the NASS held in Bauchi State on Saturday.

He said that the meeting which was attended by almost all stakeholders of the party discussed a lot of issues on how to move the party ahead particularly the ongoing cases at the various elections petition tribunals and the PEPC.

Bala Mohammed takes over from the immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

Details Later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable





Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…