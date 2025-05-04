Bauchi gov assures fairness, equity in 10,000 job recruitment exercise

As Bauchi State Government opened the recruitment portal for the engagement of 10000 new Civil Servants in the State, the Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has assured the people of the State that the exercise will be flawlessly conducted.

The Governor further assured that there would be fairness and equity in the job recruitment exercise to ensure that every qualified person was recruited.

Bala Mohammed was speaking while addressing youths at the 2025 Alƙaleri/Kirfi Facebook Connect held at the Yankari Game Reserve on Sunday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Muktar Gidado, the Governor highlighted his administration’s significant investments in critical infrastructure to drive rapid socio-economic growth and development.

He commended the youths for choosing peace and unity over violence despite challenges and urged them to apply for job opportunities online.

Bala Mohammed described the advent of New Media as a blessing to present generation urging the youths to engage on the platform meaningfully and promote peace and love for one another for peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

He called on the organizers to shun temptation from political actors who may wish to take advantage of the forum for personal gains and remain committed to the objectives of the event.

The Governor then announced the donation of four Android Mobile phones from the office of the Special Adviser on Media and pledged to donate the sum of N1.5m to this year’s occasion.

He also encouraged the youths to take advantage of the ongoing civil servants recruitment exercise pledging to a fair exercise.

On his part, the Chairman 2025 Alkaleri/Kirfi Facebook connect, Comrade Zahradden A Kundak emphasised the importance of unity and peace which he said has been the core message of this year’s occasion.

He called on youths from the two local government areas of Alkaleri/Kirfi to be watchful of their content on social media warning of its impacts on society.

Zaharaddeen Kundak praised the Governor for engaging youths in his administration by giving them leadership roles to prepare them for future endeavors.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Comrade Sabo Muhammad, one of the speakers at the occasion, lauded the Governor for the recruitment exercise, describing it as necessary and safety-oriented.

Also, Shamsuddeen Bala Mohammed, son of the Governor, donated ten slots of scholarship to members of the forum to enable them to study various courses at the Adamu Tafawa Balewa College Education, Kangere among other donations.

The occasion attracted personalities including politicians, Social Media influencers, and content creators from Alkaleri and Kirfi local government areas.

