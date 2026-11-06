Bauchi gov appoints Idris Usman Sambo as BATV managing director

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Idris Usman Sambo as the substantive Managing Director of the Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV).

The appointment, conveyed in an official letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Alhaji Aminu Hammayo, was made in recognition of Sambo’s impressive educational qualifications, wealth of professional experience, meritorious record of service and profound understanding of media operations in Bauchi State.

Sambo is an accomplished media professional with considerable experience in the state’s media industry. He previously served as Managing Director of the Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

He also distinguished himself as Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), a position through which he demonstrated professional competence and commitment to the development of journalism and the media sector.

Governor Mohammed expressed confidence that Sambo’s wealth of experience, administrative expertise and intimate knowledge of the state’s media landscape would contribute significantly to repositioning BATV for greater efficiency, professionalism and improved service delivery.

The governor charged the new managing director to bring his experience to bear on strengthening the institution’s operational capacity, promoting responsible journalism, embracing innovation and ensuring that BATV continued to serve as a credible platform for information dissemination, public enlightenment and education.

He further called on the management and staff of the Bauchi State Television Authority, as well as other stakeholders in the media industry, to extend their full cooperation and support to the new managing director to enable him discharge his responsibilities effectively.

Governor Mohammed congratulated Sambo on his appointment and wished him a successful and rewarding tenure.