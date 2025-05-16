Latest News

Bauchi gov appoints aide, six others as Permanent Secretaries

Ishola Michael
Alongside Bauchi, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, and Yobe States also emerged as leading performers in the index, with Yobe State clinching the SAE Index 2024 Championship Award, APC must be voted out, strengthen media industry, Bauchi govt inaugurates taskforce on reducing maternal, neonatal mortality rate, improve mother, child health ...approves N872m as counterpart funding for health basket activities

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, along with six others, as Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

Other appointees include Muhammad Nasir Usman – Bauchi Local Government; Abubakar Garba Adamu — Darazo Local Government; Yusuf Adamu and Yakubu Ahmed from Ganjuwa Local Government, respectively

Others are Adamu Aliyu Abdullahi – Katagum Local Government, and Ahmed Ahmed – Toro Local Government.

A statement signed by Hashimu Umar Bulkachuwa, Information Officer in the Office of the State Head of Service, noted that these appointments aim to enhance the efficiency and quality of the civil service for improved service delivery.

Governor Mohammed urged the appointees to work diligently and uphold the trust placed in them by providing effective and accountable service to the people of Bauchi State.

Before his elevation to the position of Permanent Secretary, Mukhtar Gidado served as a Director in the State Ministry of Information and Communication.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UK: Disruption looms as Gatwick airport refuellers begin strike UK: Disruption looms as Gatwick airport refuellers begin strike
Next Article NEMA on community sensitisation Flood: NEMA deploys staff for community sensitisation nationwide

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×