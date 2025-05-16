Bauchi gov appoints aide, six others as Permanent Secretaries

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, along with six others, as Permanent Secretaries in the State Civil Service.

Other appointees include Muhammad Nasir Usman – Bauchi Local Government; Abubakar Garba Adamu — Darazo Local Government; Yusuf Adamu and Yakubu Ahmed from Ganjuwa Local Government, respectively

Others are Adamu Aliyu Abdullahi – Katagum Local Government, and Ahmed Ahmed – Toro Local Government.

A statement signed by Hashimu Umar Bulkachuwa, Information Officer in the Office of the State Head of Service, noted that these appointments aim to enhance the efficiency and quality of the civil service for improved service delivery.

Governor Mohammed urged the appointees to work diligently and uphold the trust placed in them by providing effective and accountable service to the people of Bauchi State.

Before his elevation to the position of Permanent Secretary, Mukhtar Gidado served as a Director in the State Ministry of Information and Communication.

