Bauchi gov apologises to civil servants over delay in salaries payment

Civil servants in Bauchi State who are yet to receive their salaries have been apologised to by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, on behalf of the government, saying that he has directed the Commissioner of Finance to ensure that all those affected were paid immediately.

The governor who stated this, on Thursday, while receiving the implementation Committee report on Bank Verification Number in respect of the 41,448 civil servants on the Government payroll, at the government house Bauchi called on them to be a little more patient as efforts are on to settle them.

He said that Bauchi State has always had the resources to pay salaries and allowances since he assumed office in 2019, adding that the challenge the government had always encountered is that of accurate data capturing.

The governor said: “We cannot just do table payment or verification leaving payment of salaries for one month, but I am aware that some people have not gotten their salaries. These are some cases, because if we have formed a committee that recommended that we have so many people on the payroll, then an implementation Committee has to be constituted.”

He added: “That is settled somehow because of policy somersault and some people are living under the pain of lack of salaries. They may be few in number, but their matter means so much to us and on behalf of the government, I apologise over this situation.”

Bala Mohammed also said: “Based on the recommendations of the Senator Adamu Gumba led Committee, I have since directed the Commissioner of Finance to ensure that these categories of people were paid immediately and we are going to open a desk in the office of the head of service and Finance Ministry. All those people who feel that they are innocent and are indicted, are free to come forward with documents”.

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Implementation Committee report on BVN of workers on Government payroll, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba said that on the inception of the committee, it was meant to handle 41,448 civil servants on the payroll of the government.

Adamu Gumba, however, said: “But when work commenced, the Accountant General gave only 29,519 names, out of the number, the committee cleared 24,767 staff and pensioners while 5,049 staff and pensioners were given to the implementation Committee to handle.”

He added that the committee had succeeded in removing massive fraud from the payroll of the state government and saved the sum of N225.5 million.

It will be recalled that the Special Adviser on Civil Service Matters, Abdon Dalla Gin had revealed that many ghost workers including dead persons were discovered to have been taking a whooping sum of N225m from the purse.

