Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed on Monday, presented 20 brand new Peugeot 406 cars to the 20 Local Government Area Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the state.

The move, according to the governor, is in his efforts to further improve the activities of effective service delivery at the third tier of governance in the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the Car Keys to the Heads of the Interim Committees at the Government House, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Muhammad Kashin commended the efforts of the Heads of the Interim Committees to restore the dignity of service in their respective local government areas.

He also stressed the need for them to be more diligent in improving the welfare and well-being of the various Communities in the LGAs.

He then requested the employees of the local authorities and the people to cooperate with the Government in achieving the successful implementation of the Government’s policies.

The SSG said that the government will not condone negligence in the performance of their work or involvement in political activities by other employees which is against the rules of government services.

He threatened to take action against any employee who is found to be violating the government’s trust, he then asked the Caretaker Chairmen to take good care of the cars properly.

Also in his speech, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki said that the vehicles are coming since the swearing-in of the Heads of the Committees by the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad.

He ordered them to provide working vehicles for the Heads, and he emphasized the government’s intention to further improve the service of local authorities in the state for development and Payment of Workers’ Salaries and Pensions on time.

In his speech of appreciation on behalf of the Heads of Interim Committees, the Chairman of the Interim Committee of Katagum Local Government, who is the Chairman of the Association of Local Government, Bauchi State Branch, Alh. Umar Hassan thanked the government for the gesture saying that it came at the right time.

He also commended the Deputy Heads of the Interim Committees and assured them of the release of the government’s responsibilities as they affected them.





