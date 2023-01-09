Bauchi FRSC introduces alcohol detector on commercial drivers to reduce road crashes

Determined to reduce the influence of alcohol in contributing to the cause of road traffic crashes (RTC), the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has introduced a breathalyser.

It is a device that can detect the volume of alcohol content in the body systems of commercial drivers in order to ensure a reduction in the spate of Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

Speaking during the administration of the device on commercial drivers plying the Bauchi-Kano route at the Awala branch park on Monday, the Sector Commander, FRSC Rs. 12.1, Bauchi, Yusuf Abdullahi, said that any driver found culpable will not be allowed to drive.

The Sector Commander also explained that the device is not only for the detection of alcohol but any other substances that could tamper with an individual’s body system to the level of intoxication.

According to him, “If any driver is found guilty, the Corps will offer necessary pieces of advice and also take away the vehicle from the driver from the point of contact.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that “If it happens at the park, we will immediately inform the executive members that this man has some level of alcohol in his body system and for that, they should take the vehicle away from him.”

He then commended that, “The cooperation from the transport union in Bauchi state is quite commendable and the exercise has been quite fruitful.”

The Sector Commander further explained that “One thing about the device is that the moment the body system is tampered with as a result of whatever goes in it, automatically, it’s not left out either.”

He also said that “The device would detect anything within the system and that’s why we ask them to breathe in and breathe out during the test and by the time you breathe out the air in your body system, it would show that something is abnormal, be it drug or alcohol.”

Yusuf Abdullahi further stated that the exercise would be sustained as the machines are permanent with its Road Marshals, adding that the personnel will also visit parks where drivers load passengers to conduct the test on a regular basis but impromptu and randomly.





He called on all commercial drivers to abstain from taking alcohol and other substances that could affect their state of mind behind the wheel and to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

He stressed that “There are some lifestyles that can not be co-opted into the driving profession and if you must take driving as a profession, some of those negative lifestyles that contravene the traffic profession should be dropped.”

“By the time we are able to do away with those lifestyles before going into the driving profession, we will adhere strictly to the driving rules and regulations and that would go a long way in boosting our performance and aid us in our driving profession,” he said.

The Sector Commander also urged passengers to always speak up whenever they realize that a driver is not obeying the traffic rules and regulations, saying this will go a long way in mitigating the level of road crashes.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Park, Auwal Ibrahim lauded the FRSC for coming up with such a ‘life-saving’ initiative.

He urged passengers in the park to always look out for the phone numbers written on their ticket to call and complain about the recklessness of any driver from the park. All the drivers tested with the device came out negative.