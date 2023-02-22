Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has conducted testing and certification of 2000 vehicles that will be used for elections.

The certificated vehicles are to convey election materials, personnel and other services by INEC during the conduct of the presidential elections on Saturday.

The process was conducted in Bauchi on Wednesday by personnel of the FRSC led by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi to ensure that the 2000 are roadworthy and in sound conditions.

Yusuf Abdullahi said that the number of Vehicles to be used for the Election duty was in accordance with the INEC demand, which was agreed on in the stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday, 22/02/2023.

The Sector Commander explained that the certification of the Vehicles will be carried out in all 20 LGAs of Bauchi.

According to him, “The process is meant to ensure a hitch free movement of both materials and personnel throughout the Election period, also facilitate prompt response to emergencies.”

Yusuf Abdullahi added that, “This process will also be sustained till the end of the 2023 General Elections in Bauchi.”

He said that the FRSC National Headquarters provided the stickers and the certification template to ascertained the road worthiness of all the Vehicles including that of the INEC.

The Sector Commander expressed satisfaction that the testing and certification program was hitch free as all the people involved cooperated.

