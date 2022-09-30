Bauchi FRSC apprehends 90 unregistered motorcycles

In continuation of its special operation on clampdown on unregistered motorcycles in the state, a total of 90 such unregistered motorcycles have been impounded by the Bauchi state command of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).

According to a report from the R S 12.1 Bauchi, the commission stated that it has sustained the enforcement of unregistered motorcycles as directed from its headquarters in Abuja.

The sector commander, Yusuf Abdullahi said that a total of 90 unregistered motorcycles were apprehended out of which 27 have completed their registration and uploaded into the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) database before the close of work, on Friday, 29/09/2022.

He said that the ops were hitch-free as personnel of the commission were joined by other security personnel to effect the arrest assuring that the opposition will be sustained until all motorcycles were registered.

The sector commander also used the medium to appeal to motorcycle owners across the state to ensure that they are registered before riding them on the road warning that no one will be spared when apprehended.

