Bauchi flags off oral polio vaccination campaign, targets 2.286 million under-five children

Bauchi State Government, on Friday, flagged off its oral polio vaccination campaign as well as the July outbreak response targeting 2.286 million under 5 years children across the 20 LGAs of the state.

While flagging off the campaign at Anguwan Galadima in Tirwun village, a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis, the executive chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said that a total of 2,367,450 nopv2 vaccines have been received.

According to him, the vaccination campaign will hold in 323 wards, and 17,243 settlements across the 20 LGAs of the state while the number of house-to-house teams for the exercise is 4023.

The BASPHCDA EC further said that there will be a total of 1280 special teams with 647 fixed teams just as the total number of DOPV teams is 756 while the campaign will last for 4 days, 30th July to 2nd August.

To ensure that the campaign succeeded, Rilwanu Mohammed said that there was state-level training for state technical facilitators while advocacy visits were paid to political, religious and traditional leadership in the state.

Also, ward-level training of house-to-house teams and special teams for the LGAs were considered just as TFI and social mobilisation committee meetings were conducted at the various LGAs to review the last round of the campaign, examine its successes, challenges and provide action points.

The BASPHCDA also conducted inter/intra state border synchronisation, and assessment of the level of LGA status preparedness using a pre-implementation checklist just as vaccines were distributed to the LGAs.

Rilwanu Mohammed further disclosed that logistics have been paid by WHO and UNICEF while there will be the implementation of the DOPV strategy in 13 high-risk LGAs with the deployment of 400 supervisors which includes national, state and LGAs.

The EC of BASPHCDA also said that routine immunisation (RI) will be intensified in the affected settlements with circulating virus while plans have been put in place to conduct regular evening review meetings at the ward, LGA and state.

He then appealed to the executive chairmen of the 20 LGAs to attend the review meetings in order to be kept abreast with the campaign.





In his remarks, executive chairman of Bauchi LGC, Mahmood Babama’aji said that his council has trained 1623 personnel for the campaign who will be deployed to all the wards in the area.

He assured that the council will continue to be very active in providing quality healthcare services to the people stressing that the oral polio campaign will be a huge success in the area as people have been adequately mobilised.